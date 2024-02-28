Why second leads are ascending

Pitying and feeling sorry for lead stars nowadays. And why so? For all their charisma and popularity, add the fact that the major storylines of movies or television dramas center on them, the stars in the second lead billing and category are the ones receiving mammoth shares of buzz, likes, ships, and yes, love, love, love, love.!

Thus I cannot help but wonder, why are the second leads stealing the thunderbolt and lightning from the main stars and is there anything they can do about this second lead phenomenon?

Mighty Aphrodite-y

The finest sampling of this second lead ascension took place in the Hollywood motion picture Lisa Frankenstein, the movie whose lead stars were Kathyrn Newton and Cole Sprouse as Lisa and the Creature, respectively.

Forget about its domestic and worldwide box office results. Look the other way when they start the discussion on how the movie polarized the horror loving audiences and the critics. And just concentrate on what was its center of attention, Taffy, the character given life by Liza Soberano.

If you are to read the major reviews of Lisa Frankestein, aside from its script, Soberano’s was the most addicting part of the Diablo Cody-written motion picture. She made her second lead character elevated to lead star status with her beauty, knack for acting and that undeniable X factor.