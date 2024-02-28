Tondo fire victims get aid from Go

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go personally attended to the needs of fire victims from Barangay 52, Tondo, Manila last Tuesday, 27 February, ensuring immediate aid provision to those affected by the unfortunate incident. He visited right after he provided assistance to recovering fire victims in Barangay 17 to help them rebuild their homes.

During his visit, Senator Go, known as Mr. Malasakit, expressed his sincere hope for the safety of every resident. He pledged to continue supporting the victims to the best of his capacity, highlighting his commitment to aiding those in need.

Held at the Barangay 51 Covered Court, 96 families received grocery packs, water containers, snacks, shirts, vitamins, masks, and balls for basketball and volleyball. There were also select recipients of bicycles, mobile phones, shoes and watches.

Meanwhile, representatives from the National Housing Authority and the Department of Trade and Industry assessed the families who may qualify for further housing or livelihood assistance.

The senator then commended the local officials and community leaders at the relief operation. He emphasized the significance of collective efforts and unity in overcoming challenges, stating, “It is through our joint efforts that we can ensure that no one is left behind in the journey towards recovery.”

Moreover, as the vice chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Go underscored his advocacy for the development of Tondo and the broader city through support for various infrastructure projects.

Among these projects are the rehabilitation of roads in several barangays, structural improvement of public buildings, evacuation center construction, medical and educational supplies, ambulances, multipurpose vehicles, surveillance systems, and installing solar-powered street lights.

Additionally, a significant part of his speech was dedicated to the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021, or Republic Act 11589, which he primarily authored and sponsored. This Act mandates the BFP to have a ten-year modernization program, including recruiting additional firefighters, acquiring modern fire equipment, and providing specialized training.

As the chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Senator Go also offered assistance to those who might have been injured in the fire and individuals with other health concerns through the Malasakit Centers located in the city.

The RA 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act, was principally authored and sponsored by Go to ensure that Filipinos have convenient access to medical assistance programs by the government.