State of calamity declared in Oriental Mindoro town amid El Niño devastation

With the continuous onslaught of El Niño adversely affecting the crops and plantations of Filipino farmers, a hard-hit town in Oriental Mindoro has been declared under a state of calamity as their farmers continue to battle with immense agricultural damages and losses.

By virtue of Resolution No. 𝟐𝟒 - 𝟎𝟐- 𝟎𝟓𝟑 released on Monday, a state of calamity was declared in the municipality of Bulalacao, which currently faces cracks on farmlands due to the drought that resulted in the drying of their rivers responsible for irrigation.

Since there was insufficient water supply, the municipal government said that the drought pushed the burdened Bulalacaonon farmers into digging for water sources.

“Dahil sa kawalan ng supply ng tubig, napektuhan ang kalidad, dami ng aning palay, sibuyas at iba pang mga pangunahing pananim” (Due to the lack of water supply, the quality and quantity of rice, onion, and other main crops have been affected), said the municipal government.

Currently, the weather phenomenon is said to affect the municipality with around 500 hectares of damaged onion plantations with 575 farmers, 539.1 hectares of rice plantations with 545 farmers, and 20.2 hectares of other crops, affecting the lives of 28 farmers.

The municipal government said it has already taken immediate action and collaborated with the Department of Agriculture on the possible aid and assistance that can be given to the affected farmers.

Meanwhile, Looc Mayor Marlon Dela Torre of Occidental Mindoro earlier also asked the government for rice assistance as farmers in his municipality continue to suffer agricultural damage and losses due to the weather phenomenon.

He said that the majority of their crops of rice, vegetables, and corn can no longer be harvested since their farmlands are already dry, adding that they also face problems in the weak water supply, the absence of impounding areas, and damaged dams.

The latest report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council showed that the Philippine agriculture sector has suffered a P865,161,689.25 value loss brought by ongoing El Niño, affecting 15,341 farmers and fishermen and damaging 13,521.79 hectares of crops.

According to DA, financial assistance will be provided to the affected farmers in El Niño, including aid from the Agricultural Credit Policy Council, Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation, and Quick Response Fund.

The weather state bureau PAGASA said last week that the peak of El Niño is currently experienced in the country and is forecast to end this February.