Ruiz launches political group

Former Customs commissioner and DAILY TRIBUNE columnist Yogi Filemon Ruiz announced yesterday the creation of a new local political party as his machinery in the 2025 mayoralty race.

Ruiz disclosed that his “Partido Cebuano” is the political machinery for Cebu City.

“Our purpose in the creation of Partido Cebuano is that we want to encapsulate, we want to place in one word, their dreams and their desires to have a great city,” Ruiz said.

He reiterated that he is running as mayor and dismissed reports suggesting he might opt for a lower position.

“Our advocacy and actions is for our beloved City of Cebu,” he added.

Ruiz was the first Cebuano Customs commissioner and the first Customs commissioner of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. He was former regional director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas, 4A, Western Visayas, Region 12 and the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Aside from Ruiz, expected to run as mayor are Metro Cebu Water District chairman Jose Daluz III and incumbent Mayor Michael Rama.