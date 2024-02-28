Romualdez: Seniors, PWDs to get P500 monthly discount on groceries, prime commodities

Beginning next month, senior citizens and persons with disabilities are entitled to have a higher monthly discount on groceries and other prime commodities amounting to P500, Speaker Martin Romualdez said Wednesday.

According to Romualdez, the encouraging development was conveyed to him on Tuesday night during his meeting with the Department of Trade and Industry officials, led by Undersecretary Carolina Sanchez.

“I am delighted to welcome the imminent implementation of increased discounts for our senior citizens and PWDs,” he said in a statement.

The House leader earlier sought a hike in the 5 percent discount seniors and PWDs enjoy each week on groceries, currently capped at a total purchase value of P1,500, which translates to a weekly discount of P65.

The additional benefits to be enjoyed by senior citizens came two days after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed into law on Monday Republic Act 11982, or the Expanded Centenarian Act granting a P10,000 cash gift to an elderly citizen upon reaching the age of 80 and every five years after until the age of 95.

Romualdez said the initiative to provide additional discounts for senior citizens and PWDs “demonstrates the commitment of President Marcos to promoting inclusivity and social justice.”

He noted that the House leadership is “working closely” with President Marcos to “achieve his vision to build a more compassionate and equitable society.”

For her part, Sanchez said the DTI is working on increasing the amount of discounts provided for seniors and PWDs.

“We’re working so that the usual P65 per week discount for senior citizens and PWDs may be increased to P125,” she said.

While the process of consultation with stakeholders is still ongoing, she said the necessary inter-agency circular to implement the additional discount would likely be issued and take effect within March.

“It’s a joint issuance between the DA (Department of Agriculture), DTI, and the DOE (Department of Energy),” Sanchez explained.

She noted however, that the discounts cover only basic goods and prime commodities, or typical items consumed daily, such as rice, corn, bread, meat, fish, chicken, eggs, cooking oil, sugar, vegetables, fruits, onions, garlic, as well as fresh and processed milk, except medical grade milk.

Also covered are manufactured goods, such as processed meat, sardines, and even corned beef, although the premium brands are not.

Senior citizens and PWDs also stand to enjoy additional discounts on basic construction supplies, like cement, hollow blocks, and electrical supplies, including light bulbs.

Premium items, including non-essential food such as cakes and pastries, are exempted from the additional discount, according to Sanchez.

She said that following the issuance of the implementing inter-agency circular, DTI will publish a comprehensive list of the items covered by the additional discount for seniors and PWDs to guide the public and the affected merchants.

“I commend the efforts of the DTI and other concerned agencies for their diligence and commitment to advancing this crucial initiative. Their dedication to ensuring the timely implementation of these increased discounts is truly commendable and reflects our shared vision of a more inclusive and caring nation,” Romualdez said.