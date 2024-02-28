Rody: Secession talk just ‘tactic’

Former president Rodrigo Duterte said his earlier comments regarding Mindanao’s secession were just a “tactic” to highlight the historical neglect of the southern island.

In a press conference late Tuesday evening, Duterte downplayed the seriousness of his call for Mindanao to separate from the country, claiming it was a “way of kicking their feet” and emphasizing the national government’s need for a fairer distribution of resources.

“Don’t take (the Mindanao secession remarks) seriously. It was just sarcasm and a tactic because if you don’t act like those from Manila, it’s like kicking their feet and saying that you are not the only Filipinos here,” he said.

He acknowledged some Mindanao residents’ “legitimate dream” for an independent state. He cited the historical “maltreatment” and the island’s economic lag as reasons for such aspirations.

“We have always been an economic laggard. We only started catching up when I became president,” Duterte said.

While acknowledging his own efforts towards Mindanao’s development, the former president emphasized his opposition to any literal dismemberment of the Philippines.

“I don’t want my country dismembered. I don’t want any parts of the country to be taken away. I just want a better deal for Mindanao,” he said.

Last month, Duterte said he had requested former House Speaker and Davao del Norte Representative Pantaleon Alvarez to spearhead the secession movement as he was one of the earliest proponents to discuss “the idea of Mindanao seceding from the Republic of the Philippines.”

Several leaders from Mindanao, including Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Chief Minister Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim dismissed the proposal, expressing skepticism about Duterte’s intentions.

Meanwhile, Duterte vehemently denied allegations that he and his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, had received firearms from controversial religious leader Apollo C. Quiboloy.

Duterte’s denial comes after a Senate witness had testified that the former president and his daughter had received “bags of guns” from Quiboloy after they left the religious leader’s compound at one time.

“We received guns from Pastor Apollo Quiboloy? I’ll even deliver a cannon or a machine gun to him tomorrow. Why would the pastor be the one to give me guns? Where would he get them?” Duterte said at a press conference late Tuesday evening.

“If he says he doesn’t have any guns, I’ll give him some,” Duterte added.

He was referring to his firearms collection, saying that he has around 500 registered firearms since he belongs to the gun collectors category.

“It means I keep buying guns, but I can’t use them. I can only use one. I can carry only one gun from the entire collection, even if it reaches 50,000. You are only allowed by the authorities to carry one gun, not even a rifle,” Duterte said.

“All that I had before were military, but MR-MR. You know, when you’re a mayor, you go to the countryside, you won’t know who your enemy is,” he added.

Meanwhile, Vice President Sara Duterte responded to the accusations by saying it’s a recurring trend for Philippine vice presidents to face “attacks” and “accusations.”

She said: “Throughout Philippine history, it has become customary to launch various attacks and hurl different issues against the vice president. Perhaps because the vice president is the primary obstacle to those aspiring to become president.”