PhilHealth premium hike still under review — PBBM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. clarified on Wednesday that his administration is still reviewing the planned increase in PhilHealth contributions from 4 percent to 5 percent.

The Chief Executive contradicted PhilHealth head Emmanuel Ledesma Jr.'s statement last week that the Office of the President had "no objection" to the increase in premium contributions this year.

The Universal Health Care Law, also known as Republic Act 11223, mandates PhilHealth to increase the contribution rate to increments of 0.5 percent per year starting in 2021 until it reaches 5 percent from 2024 to 2025.

In a media interview before departing to Canberra, Australia, Marcos Jr. emphasized that the decision will hinge on a thorough cost-benefit analysis.

"It's under review. We are trying to determine is, if we increase the contribution from four percent to five percent, what are the benefits?" Marcos Jr. said.

The president acknowledged PhilHealth's efforts in expanding services and reaching more people, particularly highlighting increased coverage for dialysis and cancer treatment.

"So, if there are benefits and if we can justify the increase, then we'll do it. But if not, we won't. It's as simple as that. It's just a very straightforward cause-benefit analysis," Marcos Jr. said.

"We're still studying it, but we'll come to a conclusion very, very soon," Marcos Jr. added.

Malacañang said earlier this month that the PhilHealth contribution hike is "still ongoing" to make sure that any raise will be beneficial to its members.

Last year, a 4.5 percent raise was supposed to happen, but Marcos stopped it and also raised the income cap because members were still recovering from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The hike resumed in January 2024, pegged at 5 percent.