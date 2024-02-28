PDEA seizes P12-M marijuana

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Anti-narcotics operatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency raided a 500 square meters lot marijuana plantation and uprooted 15,000 fully grown marijuana plants worth over P12 million in Barangay Masjid Punjungan, Kalilangan Caluang, Sulu.

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao-PDEA director Christian Frivaldo reported on Wednesday that PDEA agents raided the marijuana plantation at Sitio

Mangal-Mangal on Sunday.

However, the operatives failed to arrest the cultivators identified as Rene Onji, also known as Rene, and Amah Jul Onji, also known as Jul.

Rene and Jul were able to evade arrests after sensing the presence of PDEA operatives who acted as buyers for 50 grams worth marijuana worth P6,000.

After Jul and Rene were able to flee, the operatives immediately scoured the area and found the 500 square meters lot fully planted with 15,000 marijuana plants worth P12.9 million.

They also recovered one piece knot-tied green sando bag with dried marijuana leaves inside weighing more or less 50 grams worth P6,000.

The marijuana plants were burned on-site, and sample evidence was taken to be submitted to the Crime Laboratory for examination.

Efforts are currently underway to track down and apprehend Rene and Jul who were both marijuana cultivators in the village.

Cases for violation of Sections 5 and 16 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being prepared for the filing of charges against the suspects.