P76-M ‘kush’ seized at MICP

Roughly P76 million worth of “kush” or dried marijuana was discovered and seized at the Manila International Container Port during an inspection by the Bureau of Customs on Tuesday.

According to the report of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service, they found approximately 63 kilos of dried marijuana inside five balikbayan boxes containing two smaller boxes after undergoing a physical examination on 27 February 2024.

“Based on the information we received, the alert order was issued against this shipment because of the suspected presence of illegal drugs. We found around 12 kilos of marijuana per balikbayan box during the inspection,” BOC-CIIS Director Verne Enciso said.

The shipment was consigned to Marcelo Laylo Cargo Forwarders and was sent by Gerard Cruz to be received by Erika Cruz, a resident of Dasmariñas, Cavite.

It was originally declared as consolidated balikbayan boxes/personal effects from Thailand.

“We are preparing the necessary documents to start looking into these individuals. Stopping the entry of these shipments into the country is one thing, but the bigger part of the operation is making sure someone is held accountable for such activity,” Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence Juvymax Uy said.

The operation was also made possible because of the close coordination between the BoC and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

The consignees, senders, and recipients of the balikbayan boxes may face charges of violation of Section 118 (prohibited importation and exportation) and Section 1400 (misdeclaration) in goods declaration in relation to Section 1113 (property subject to seizure and forfeiture) of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act and Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002).

The examination of the containers was conducted by the assigned Customs examiner and witnessed by CIIS, Enforcement and Security Service, Customs Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force, Philippine Coast Guard, Environmental Protection and Compliance Division, Office of District Collector and PDEA. RA