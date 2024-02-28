MPD-PS 5 inmate dies in detention

An inmate died while inside the MPD PS 5 detention cell Tuesday night after complaining of pain in the head and stomach in Ermita, Manila.

The victim who was brought to the Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center was identified as Alejandro San Buenaventura, 35, resident of 2000 Anakbayan Street, Malate, Manila.

Based on the investigation by PSSg Irene Jay Manalili of the MPD-homicide section it was about 6:48 p.m. when the victim complained of severe pain in the head and stomach.

He was immediately brought to the hospital where he later expired.

It was learned that suspect San Buenaventura was arrested on 19 February 2024 for violation of Sec, 5 Art, 7610, known as Child Abuse Law.