Heightened security in Leyte’s third district

ORMOC CITY — Personnel from the Philippine Army and Philippine National Police will be deployed in Leyte’s third congressional security as tension between two political camps rose anew following the killing of three village officials.

Brig. Gen. Noel Vestuir, Commander of the Army’s 802nd Infantry Brigade and PCol. Eugene Rebadomia, Force Commander of the Regional Police Maneuver Force Battalion met with the Chiefs of Police and municipal officials of the district on Monday to plan out mechanisms for the deployment of additional forces.

Vestuir said the deployment of additional forces is intended to intensify security and anti-criminality operations to deter plans of disturbing peace and order, killings, and other forms of criminalities.

The two officials visited the municipalities of San Isidro, Calubian, and Leyte of this province after a series of shooting incidents in the third district of Leyte province.

The latest killing happened on Saturday evening when Barangay chairman Elizalde Tabon, village councilor Paulo Al Mendero, and barangay tanod Rusty Salazar were gunned down while inside the barangay hall in Daja Diot village in San Isidro town.

The four gunmen, whose identities remain unknown, immediately fled after the incident onboard two motorcycles. The PNP has set-up checkpoints but failed to apprehend the suspects.

A fourth victim, identified as Alex Bacor, was also hit but survived and is presently admitted in an undisclosed hospital.

The PNP is still investigating the incident and refuse to comment if the killing is politically motivated, but an official who requested anonymity said the political angle is among those considered as motive.

Reports said the four were working overtime for the listing of beneficiaries of the educational assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) that was worked on by Leyte Third District Rep. Anna Victoria Veloso-Tuazon when the incident happened.

Tabon is reportedly a close political supporter of former Rep. Vicente “Ching” Veloso III, the father of the present congresswoman.

“We assure the public that we are here to protect them from this form of criminality,” Rebadomia said.

The police official encouraged the families, relatives, and witnesses to give information regarding the incidents and report any criminal groups and personalities to nearest police and military stations.

Meanwhile, Vestuir said the military and PNP has conducted a series of dialogues with the municipal and barangay officials and efforts were strengthened to go after the perpetrators.

“We are deploying additional troops to restrict the freedom of movement of those armed criminals and deter them from terrorizing the people. This will make our people and communities feel secure,” Vestuir said.