Enchanted Kingdom reopens go-kart track, launches cadet karts

Enchanted Kingdom, the premiere theme park in the Philippines, has reopened its 800-meter go-kart race track with new karts suitable for both kids and adults.

The reopening ceremony on 25 February was spearheaded by Mario O. Mamon, President and CEO of EK, and Vivienne Cruz, Vice President of Yokohama Tires Philippines.

Father and son racing champions Carlos and Iñigo Anton and international race car driver Marlon Stockinger exhibited their driving skills at the EK Fun Kart. Carlos’ eight-year-old son, Alonzo Anton, tested the cadet kart for eight- to 12-year-old drivers.

“To make the ride more inclusive, EK added four cadet karts for the younger members of the family to enjoy,” Mamon shared. “We also have 12 brand new single-seaters and five two-seater karts. EK also added a new lap-timing system for more fun and friendly competition,” he added.

Stockinger revealed that he was present at the inaugural opening of EK Fun Kart in 2003. “It gave me a lot of experiences, a lot of good teachings towards my racing career. I think it’s a good place to hone your skills as a driver. So, whether you want to enjoy or bring your family — or if you want to take racing seriously eventually — this is a great training ground,” he said.

The Fun Kart, which closed for five months due to the renovation period, boasts an enhanced building and new paint markings. It also features new tire barriers in partnership with world-class quality tires company, Yokohama Tires Philippines.

“We are glad to partner with Yokohama Tires Philippines who are aligned with EK’s priority to ensure the safety of our guests to deliver a seamless and magical experience here at the park,” Mamon added.

The Fun Kart is open from Wednesdays to Sundays, from noon until the park closes. Park visitors can rent a single-seater kart for P800, a two-seater kart for P950, and a cadet cart for Php 650.