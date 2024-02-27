There is MORE to Life for Ilonggos

Iloilo City is home to half a million people. Some communities are so dense that the demand among residential consumers makes it almost impossible for a traditional power utility to cope.

"Brgy. Chairman Elfren Cenayo of Brgy. Don Esteban says, "The residents suffer. And the problems you bring to them, you might just be ignored."

Four meaningful years after MORE Power started its operation in 2020 as the sole distribution utility in Iloilo City, Brgy. Chairman Cenayo is among the hundreds of thousands of residents who can attest that there is indeed MORE for the Ilonggos.