Quick-reaction system ensures stable energy

Electric utility provider More Electric and Power Corp., or MORE Power, has commenced the operation of its new control tower, which is equipped with a supervisory control and data acquisition, or SCADA, system.

“The SCADA system will be the key feature of the control center, which will bring many benefits to the consumers in Iloilo,” MORE Power president and chief executive officer Roel Castro said in a recent briefing.

The first-ever centralized SCADA system in Panay will give the distribution utility the capability to monitor real-time operations for the control center to react in seconds.

It features automated data recording, instantaneous default detection, a 24/7 helpline, predictive maintenance activities, and optimizing energy sourcing.

Iloilo flies higher

“It is a harmony of software, hardware, and intelligent programming that allows the monitoring, control, data recording, and forecasting of MORE Power’s system. It serves as the brain of the distribution system,” Castro added.

The system will result in reduced turnaround time, reduction of unplanned outages, automated restoration of feeders during outages, efficient handling of customer complaints, and improved power quality.

He said given the expectations for Iloilo City “to be flying higher,” they need a system that is not manual or conventional.

Castro highlighted the many advantages of the SCADA System:

1. A considerable decrease in reaction and resolution times for operational difficulties by utilizing advanced automation and real-time monitoring capabilities, guaranteeing quick and effective service delivery;

2. Ability to proactively detect and mitigate possible failure areas using the SCADA System’s extensive monitoring and predictive analytics. This reduces the frequency and length of unexpected outages;

3. The system’s sophisticated fault detection and isolation characteristics allow for the automatic and quick restoration of feeds during power outages, resulting in a smooth power restoration procedure; and

4. More efficient handling of customer complaints.