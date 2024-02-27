OSHC launches 13th Gawad Kaligtasan at Kalusugan

The Occupational Safety and Health Center on Tuesday launched the 13th Gawad Kaligtasan at Kalusugan as it begins its search for the most outstanding champions of workplace safety and health.

"2024 is a banner year for the GKK in light of a post-pandemic milieu where we have all proven that safety and health of every worker should come front and center among our priorities," OSHC Executive Director. Engr. Jose Maria Batino said during a press conference at the agency's Ichikawa Hall.

"The valuable lessons we have learned in the recent past cut across all industries, all forms of work, and all sectors. We are eager to see these lessons reflected in OSH programs from different enterprises, both government and private sector, including our micro-enterprises and the informal economy," Batino added.

The GKK is an award given by the Department of Labor and Employment in recognition of outstanding achievements of enterprises and individuals in implementing successful occupational safety and health programs that respond to the needs of workers, workplaces, and their communities.

The awarding ceremony happens biannually and is spearheaded by the OSHC.

Nominations are open to private and locally registered companies, government agencies, individuals who are designated as OSH personnel of GKK-nominated companies, micro-enterprises, and the informal sector.

The GKK employs a two-tiered scheme at its regional and national levels. Nominees will be subjected to a rigorous screening and validation process.

Chaired by the DOLE Regional Director, the validation team is composed of representative/s from the technical divisions of the OSHC, concerned regional unit/offices of the OSHC, Employees' Compensation Commission, the DOLE; social partners from the workers' groups and employers' groups; OSH Networks or organizations; and the Social Security System, Government Service Insurance System, or the Civil Service Commission.

The OSHC said the GKK validation team will determine the regional-level winners, who will then automatically qualify for the national-level awards.

The National Board of Judges, composed of representatives from government sectors, workers' groups, employers' groups, and the OSHC, will determine the national winners.

Regional and national winners will receive trophies and cash prizes.

For the regional level, regional winners and special awardees will receive a cash prize of P30,000 and P10,000, respectively.

Meanwhile, at the national level, the GKK champions in the Industry, Government, and Micro-Enterprise/Informal Sector categories will each receive a cash prize of P100,000.

The Individual category winner, on the other hand, will get a cash prize of P50,000.

The deadline for submission of entries is on 30 April.