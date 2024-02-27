New Toledo City facilities seen

The local government of Toledo City in western Cebu announced on Tuesday the launching of three major projects that is seen to invite more investors, tourists and students.

Toledo City Mayor Marjorie Perales revealed that construction of the Ibo Mangrove Park in Barangay Ibo is already under way — an environmental conservation project of the LGU in partnership with the Meralco PowerGen Corp. Global Business Power.

Perales visited the mangrove site and said that it was already 40 percent completed, with the railings and a cemented footbridge already in place. The mangrove park is expected to attract more tourists.

She also said that the Cebu Technological University Toledo Campus will soon rise to cater to the growing population of students in basic education and the youth will no longer need to travel far, such as Cebu City, to get an education from CTU.

The mayor cited for the project Republic Act 11788, or the Cebu Technological University-Toledo and Asturias Campuses Act authored by Cebu Province Third District Representative Pablo John Garcia.