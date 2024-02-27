Main suspect in Camilon case skips Senate inquiry, panel issues subpoena

The police officer linked as the primary suspect in the disappearance of beauty queen Catherine Camilon skipped the Senate investigation into the case on Tuesday.

At the start of the inquiry, Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa was informed by the committee secretary that Police Major Allan de Castro, through a letter, expressed his regret to attend the investigation because his pregnant wife was in pain.

In his letter, De Castro said his wife is eight months pregnant and is “currently having immense pains.”

“I am personally attending to her and our incoming child as I am of the impression that there is a great risk on both my wife and my child who is still in her womb,” the letter further read.

“I would like to personally apologize and hereby promise to attend to your joint hearing as soon as I can, after I have ensured that my family's health and well-being are safe from danger. I will be furnishing the Honorable Committees the necessary proofs of my wife's medical condition for your reference,” De Castro added.

Dela Rosa, however, called it a “flimsy alibi” from de Castro.

“Sigurado ako (I am sure) Senator [Raffy] Tulfo will move for the issuance of the subpoena. If you are listening right now Major De Castro, you should come here. Hindi 'yan rason na buntis ang asawa mo (Your wife being pregnant is not a valid reason),” Dela Rosa lamented.

"'Yung iba, takot humarap sa committee na ito. Being the chairman of this committee, I can give you the assurance that walang pwedeng maglapastangan sa inyong constitutional and statutory rights habang kayo ay nandito (Some fear facing this committee but being the chairman I assure you that no one can trample on your constitutional and statutory rights while here)," he added.

Jeffrey Magpantay, De Castro's driver and bodyguard, also sent a letter explaining that his lawyer was unwell "so he couldn’t attend" the senate's inquiry

Magpantay, however, assured that he would appear in the next hearing.

Dela Rosa warned that De Castro and Magpantay could be arrested if they continue to ignore the panel’s subpoena.

“Hintayin nila 'yung subpoena and pag-isnabin pa rin nila 'yung subpoena, hintayin nila 'yung warrant of arrest (They should wait for the subpoena and if they still snub the subpoena, then they will have to wait for the warrant of arrest),” he said.

The inquiry stemmed from Tulfo’s filing of Senate Resolutions 913 and 767—seeking to look into the Camilon disappearance, as well as alleged abuse, killings, and human rights violations allegedly perpetrated by police officers.

The victim’s sister, Chin-chin, sought the help of social media in locating her sister in October last year.

Camilon’s close friend said she received the beauty queen’s last text before she disappeared on 12 October and told Chin-chin that De Castro was the beauty queen’s alleged boyfriend.

The police declared Camilon missing after five days. De Castro was tagged as the main suspect in the beauty queen’s disappearance.

Camilon was last seen alive in a mall in Lemery town. She also called up her family to say she was in Bauan and was going to a meeting in Batangas City.