French Film Festival goes to Cebu

The Embassy of France to the Philippines and the Alliance française de Cebu, in cooperation with SM Supermalls, present the French Film Festival in Cebu.

French films are back in Cebu to provide the Cebuano movie-goers a glimpse into French culture through the diversity of French cinema. While Paris is popularly known as the city of romance, the French romantic comedy LES CHOSES QU’ON DIT, LES CHOSES QU’ON FAIT will show how relationships can be complicated sometimes. Hip hop fans will discover the French urban dance scene in SUPREMES. Cinephiles will enjoy viewing or reviewing the classics LE DERNIER METRO and LES PARAPLUIES DE CHERBOURG.

Meanwhile, GOLIATH is a drama that looks into the serious issue of the environment. But on a lighter note, LES DEUX ALFRED is a comedy set in a modern-day start up that shows how socio-economic problems are real also in French contemporary society.

French Ambassador Her Excellency Marie Fontanel believes that the young vibrant population of the Philippines should be exposed to the diversity of cultures, and "through cinema, the Filipino youth can have the chance to see a different perspective in life beyond the regular programming of theaters."

In the words of French President Emmanuel Macron: "The French spirit continues to astonish, fascinate, and change the world." French cinema entertains the audience with the unexpected twists and turns, and delivers messages that can help build a better world. The French Film Festival in Cebu is making it iconic.