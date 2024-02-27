Forgotten gem in the calendar

A significant chapter in Philippine history seems to have been left off the holiday roster — the EDSA People Power Revolution of 1986.

Back in 1986, Filipinos banded together like never before, crowding EDSA to give a thumbs-down to an oppressive regime. It was a real-life David versus Goliath showdown, and this time David won again — and democracy was the prize.

Fast forward to today, and it’s a puzzler why the EDSA Revolution isn’t marked with a big red circle on the calendar, while 10 February 2024 (Chinese New Year) was declared a special non-working day across the country through Proclamation No. 368 dated 11 October 2023.

The pivotal event in 1986 wasn’t just any revolution but a shining example of a people’s power in action. Something big went down in the Philippines that changed the game. Millions of Filipinos showed up on EDSA, not to party but to take a stand.

We showed the world that when push came to shove, unity, courage, and an unwavering spirit can move mountains.

For 36 years, six presidents had officially declared the EDSA People Power Revolution a special non-working holiday. However, the Palace didn’t give it the time of day during the last two annual celebrations.

The EDSA People Power Revolution isn’t just a chapter in a history book; it’s a spark that lit fires in other places, proving that united people are a force to be reckoned with. For Filipinos, it’s a badge of honor that’ll never lose its shine.

It’s a reminder that we hold the pen to our own narrative and have the power to write a story of courage, resilience, and hope.

It was a wake-up call, showing everyone that you don’t need to throw punches to make a difference. Unity, guts, and a never-say-die attitude brought democracy back to the Philippines. On top of that, it sparked similar movements globally and continues to be a source of pride to countless Filipinos.

Despite its historical importance and the values it represents, the dropping of the EDSA People Power Revolution as a national holiday is a matter of debate.

Some might argue that we don’t need another holiday clogging up our schedules. In contrast, others believe its significance is already well-recognized through other means such as celebrations, remembrances, and historical education.

But isn’t it worth taking a day off to remember the heroes who stood tall in the face of perceived tyranny? To honor the brave souls who risked it all for the greater good? To remind ourselves that change is possible when we stand together?

Deciding on a national holiday involves many factors like practicality, cultural significance, and balancing the holiday count for the year. Just because there isn’t a dedicated holiday for the EDSA People Power Revolution doesn’t take away its historical significance or the valuable lessons it imparts.

An official of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines recently said that commemorating EDSA wasn’t just about ceremonies; it’s about reflecting on what EDSA stands for, what it has brought us, and how it has benefited the Filipino people.

Awkward as it may seem for the family of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., who described the aftermath of the 1986 EDSA uprising as among the darkest days of their lives, remembering EDSA is a way to honor our past and shape our future.

The EDSA People Power Revolution deserves a virtual toast and a permanent spot on our annual holiday list — a forgotten gem in our calendar but a bright light of hope in our souls.

Cheers to the day when we’ll all celebrate again this moment as a national holiday, a reminder of the achievements we stand united behind as a nation, with one voice and one heart.