Fleeing traffic violator injures 2 MTPB men

Two local traffic enforcers of MTPB (Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau) were injured when they tried to apprehend a fleeing motorcycle driver Monday afternoon at Natividad Street, corner San Marcelino, Ermita, Manila.

The suspect, identified as Angelo Cruz, abandoned his motorcycle and tried to run but was later cornered by pursuing traffic constable Ric David y Salonga, 37-year-old team leader of the MTPB.

Cruz, 20, sorter of 649D Sulucan Street, Barangay 458, Sampaloc, Manila is the driver of the unregistered motorcycle who dragged two MTPB members when he tried to flee from the arresting enforcers.

The MTPB members, Leo Mabunga y Masterlero, 30; and Jeniffer Tolentino y Encarnado, 34 both got injured when they attempted to stop the motorcycle of the suspect.

Based on the investigation conducted by P/Cpl. Elizardo D. Reputas Jr. of Manila Police District-Police Station 5, the incident occurred at around 2:25 p.m. at the earlier mentioned place.

According to the traffic enforcers they flagged down the suspect for entering a “one way” road.

Upon stopping the motorist, they asked for his driver’s license but instead of showing it, the suspect sped off his vehicle forcing traffic team leader David ordered Mabunga and Tolentino to chase the fleeing suspect.

After they caught him and tried to grab the motorcycle handle the suspect again tried to run the vehicle which resulted in dragging the two enforcers but when it reached the corner of the road suspect alighted and ran where he was caught and brought to the police station.

While in the police office, it was found out that the suspect has no driver’s license and the vehicle is still unregistered for a number of years.