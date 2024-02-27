FDA flags 27 cosmetic products

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday flagged 27 unnotified cosmetic products.

In an advisory, the FDA warned the public not to purchase and use the following cosmetic products: “Cherry Chree BB Cream Medium All in One BB Cream Primer + Foundation,” “Pepsi Wild Cherry Flavored Lip Balm,” “Ushas Lip Mask Honey,” “Lifusha Pore Scavenger Clean Green Film Method Green Tea Oil Control Clean Mask,” “Beauty Formulas Soothing and Nourishing Hand Mask (Peach Extract and Shea Butter),” “SPJ Cosmetic Pearl White Premium Marine Collagen Soap,” “Scenabella Flora Boom Fragrance Mist Brume Perfumee,” “Leezi Starry Eyelash Mascara Waterproof Primer Potion,” “Si Eau de Parfum Natural Spray Vaporisatuer,” “Johnson’s Vita-Rich Brightening Body Lotion with Pomegranate Flower,” “B&B Shampoo & Conditioner Bubbles,” and “Fisher-Price Diaper Cream.”

It also warned of the following cosmetic products: “Kapenstend Collagen Capsule,” “Wipe Out Hair Removal Cream,” “Babe Formula Whimsicle Shampoo,” “Mancosie Tricolor Fine Powder Natural Modification Three-Color Three-Dimensional Contouring Powder,” “Tanako Glutathione with Aloe Vera Peeling Cream,” “Aramaki Japan Ara Bright Pear Lavender White Cream,” “Beauty Formulas Relaxing & Healing Foot Mask Apple Extract & Shea Butter,” “Skine Pearl Japan Cosmetic Pearl White Premium Whitening Body Lotion,” “Skat Performance Cocoa Butter Shampoo,” “Skat Performance Cocoa Butter Conditioner,” “Ushas Lip Mask Aloe LS161F-1,” “Ushas Lip Mask (Grape),” “Pond’s White Beauty Spotless Rosy White Daily Facial Foam,” “Bebeta Baby Natural Tooth Gel with Xylitol Fluoride Free (Strawberry Flavor), and “Bebeta Free Flow Training Cup 80OZ/235ML.”

Through its postmarketing surveillance, the FDA found that the abovementioned products showed no valid Certificate of Product Notification.