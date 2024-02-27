Central Visayas kasambahays wage hike seen

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board in Central Visayas revealed on Monday that kasambahays or household helpers in the region may expect an increase in their monthly pay.

This comes as the RTWPB Central Visayas is set to deliberate on a request to increase the monthly salary of household helpers.

The current minimum wage for kasambahays in cities and first-class municipalities in Central Visayas is P5,500 while household workers in other cities and municipalities receive a monthly salary of P4,500.

“By March or April, the board will discuss the proposed wage increase for kasambahays. The result of the survey can guide the board in deciding on the matter,” RTWPB-7 said.