Bohol clash legit ops, says AFP, PNP

The Philippine Army on Tuesday maintained that the recent encounter with members of New People’s Army in Bohol province that killed five communist rebels was a “legitimate operation.”

This comes after the Karapatan-Central Visayas claimed that the five NPAs were victims of a “massacre,” saying that several witnesses have seen they were still alive when captured by the government forces.

To recall, troops from the 47th Infantry Battalion and 21st Special Forces Company of the Philippine National Police on 23 February engaged in a firefight with the remnants of the BPC (D) KR-NCBS during the service of a warrant of arrest against their pinpointed squad leader Domingo Compoc alias “Silong, Cobra, Eloy and Jing.”

“This was a result of a legitimate operations covered with official reports and scene of the crime reports from the PNP,” Philippine Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala told DAILY TRIBUNE in a message.

“Likewise, the Philippine Army is open to any investigation as we do not dignify the twisted narratives of the communist terrorist groups and their front organizations,” he added.

Dema-ala stressed that the military organization strictly adheres to upholding human rights and rules of engagement during any operation.

“Our troops understand and uphold Human Rights and the International Humanitarian Law in the conduct of military operations. Each and every soldier strictly adheres to the standing rules of engagement to ensure the protection of the rights of our people,” the Army spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, PNP chief Police General Benjamin Acorda Jr. said there were no irregularities that were logged during the serving of the warrant against Compoc and the clash was a result of a legitimate operation.

Acorda lamented the PNP would never resort to sacrifice its personnel just to make up stories.

“We will not sacrifice one life of our personnel... just to draw an encounter as claimed by some. But, nevertheless, if there are complaints, we are open for investigation,” Acorda said.

He cited the death of Police Corporal Gilbert Amper, a member of the Bohol Provincial Police Office, while Patrolman Gerard Rollon was injured at the encounter.