Better Starlink rollout seen after DFNN, Data Lake tie-up

A better local presence of Starlink, the low-earth orbit satellite internet service of Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp., is expected sooner after two industry leaders joined forces to boost the service.

In a stock filing on Monday, listed IT solutions provider DFNN Inc. announced that it partnered with Sy-led Data Lake Inc. to bolster Starlink services nationwide.

The parties agreed to utilize complementary technology, sales channels, and marketing expertise.

“The link-up will leverage DFNN’s historic pioneering initiatives in technology with Data Lake’s founders’ experience and business track record,” DFNN said in the report.

With Data Lake as its partner, DFNN said customers across geographically isolated and disadvantageous areas will be better served. This was also aligned with the government’s inclusive digitalization drive.

To recall, DFNN chairman Ramon Garcia Jr. was instrumental in connecting SpaceX executives with various Philippine government officials to push its local rollout.

DFNN is an information technology solutions provider and systems integrator — enabling clients and partners to compete in an increasingly technology-dependent market.

On the other hand, Data Lake, led by Henry Sy Jr. and Anthony Almeda, is an authorized reseller and integrator of Starlink in the region.

Earlier, Garcia said that the government is open to subsidizing the purchase of Starlink kits, especially in remote areas.

“Starlink has not appointed an official seller and I want to remind you that while Elon Musk is a billionaire, Starlink is still a startup,” Garcia said.

“The prices will soon go lower and subsidizing it is still possible but for now, our government partners are still identifying where it can source the funds for this,” he added.

The Philippines is the first Southeast Asia to avail of the Starlink technology.

The National Telecommunications Commission registered Starlink as a value-added services provider.