Agri damage due to El Niño hits P810-M

The latest report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council showed that the damage and losses to the Philippine agriculture sector brought by the onslaught of El Niño are now hitting over P810 million.

The NDRRMC reported Tuesday that the estimated cost of damage to agriculture is currently valued at P810,711,612.25, affecting 13,326 farmers and fishermen and 12,493.79 hectares of crops.

Region 6, or the Western Visayas, had the most agricultural workers affected, as well as the biggest crop area hit. It tallied 10,294 farmers and fishermen affected, and 9,165.07 hectares affected. Its estimated cost of damage in value is P487,487,179.

Meanwhile, Mimaropa has an estimated production loss of P319,755,957, and Calabarzon has P2,750,947.56.

Zamboanga Peninsula, on the other hand, incurred a P717,527 value loss.

Furthermore, water supply interruptions were recorded in the Western Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula.

The NDRRMC noted that six barangays in Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental, have been experiencing a shortage in water supply for drinking and agricultural use since December 2023.

DA spokesperson Asec. Arnel de Mesa said that financial assistance will be provided to the affected farmers in El Niño.

"Right now, the ACPC [Agricultural Credit Policy Council] will release P500 million, then PCIC [Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation] P1.8 billion, and then the QRF [Quick Response Fund])" he told the DAILY TRIBUNE.

The weather state bureau PAGASA said last week that the peak of El Niño is currently experienced in the country and is forecast to end this February.

PAGASA Climate Monitoring and Prediction Section chief Analiza Solis said that El Niño will persist until May but noted that it will begin to degrade.

She added that in May and June, there will be areas that will experience rain, but it will not be that much.

Moreover, PAGASA said that the northeast monsoon, or Amihan season, may end earlier than forecasted to be in March due to El Niño.