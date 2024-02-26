Senate investigation pushed for foreigners allegedly cyanide fishing in Scarborough

Senator Francis Tolentino has filed a resolution seeking a Senate investigation into the alleged cyanide fishing of foreign fishermen in Bajo de Masinloc, also known as Scarborough Shoal.

Tolentino mentioned a Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources assessment in Proposed Senate Resolution No. 938, which he filed on Saturday.

The report claimed that the lagoon had been “heavily damaged,” potentially as a result of “cyanide fishing by Chinese and Vietnamese fishermen.”

"[I]t is incumbent upon the Republic of the Philippines to investigate the said allegations not only because the same causes the destruction of our marine ecosystem but also undermines the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Philippines," Tolentino said in his resolution.

Citing Section 16, Article II of the 1987 Constitution, he highlighted the state’s obligation to “protect and advance the right of the people to a balanced and healthful ecology.”

He also mentioned the 2016 South China Sea Arbitration Award, which cemented Manila’s claims on the West Philippine Sea, and rejected Beijing’s nine-dash line.

Tolentino noted that as a party to the Convention of Biological Diversity, the Philippines should guard against unsustainable use of coastal and marine resources which includes the country’s commitment to addressing the threat of cyanide use and its impact on coastal diversity.

Likewise, he said that as a member of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, the Philippines must fulfill its obligations to preserve and protect the marine environment.

He also made reference to Section 4 of Republic Act No. 11479, otherwise known as the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, which states that the “release of dangerous substances, or causing fire, floods or explosions,” is considered an act of terrorism.

Last week, China categorically denied the accusation of the Philippine government that Chinese fishermen are using cyanide in Scarborough Shoal, which they referred to as Huanguan Island.

In two separate statements on Monday, China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning and the Chinese Embassy in Manila both labeled the claims as “sheer fabrication.”

According to Mao, China is not supporting any kind of practices that would harm marine biodiversity.

“The Chinese government attaches great importance to the protection of eco-environment and conservation of fishing resource and resolutely fights against fishing activities that violate laws and regulations,” she said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. previously said that the Philippines would file charges against Chinese fishermen if the government found a legal basis for their alleged use of cyanide to damage the Scarborough Shoal.