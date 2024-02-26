Rody backing cha-cha if…

Former President Rodrigo Duterte has expressed his support for amending the 1987 Constitution but warned against changes that would benefit incumbent officials seeking to prolong their stay in office.

“I support that cha-cha (Charter change) and I am comfortable supporting (President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.),” Duterte said in a prayer rally in Cebu City late Sunday.

He acknowledged the possibility of mistakes being made at the lower levels of government, but said that he had not received any negative reports regarding the President.

“I haven’t seen any big error, big mistake yet, maybe at the lower levels. But for (Marcos), I haven’t heard anything. So I continue to support him,” Duterte said.

While expressing an openness to constitutional amendments, he emphasized the importance of adhering to the existing term limits and discouraging attempts to extend political tenures.

“Let’s not change the Constitution in favor of those currently in power and seeking additional terms,” Duterte said. “We are already okay with six years. One term, let us stick to that.”

However, the former president criticized the alleged offer of money to voters in exchange for their signatures in support of a People’s Initiative to overhaul the Constitution’s economic provisions.

The initiative, said to have been spearheaded by the House of Representatives, sought to form both houses of Congress into a Constituent Assembly to amend the Charter.

In a previous rally in Davao City, Duterte said that meaningful constitutional change cannot be expected if people’s votes or support are being purchased from the outset.

“A People’s Initiative does not involve buying the vote or the signature of the Filipino,” Duterte said.

“What’s happening now, that’s not a people’s initiative, but buying people for their signatures. It’s just starting and they’re already paying. Do you believe the Constitution will turn out well if we’re just bought off with money?” he added.

Marcos had previously said that only the economic provisions of the Constitution would be addressed in the cha-cha initiative, noting that this was not the time to discuss the political provisions.

Duterte said the public shouldn’t trust claims that cha-cha advocates only aim to alter the economic

provisions of the Constitution.

“What’s wrong with the Constitution? Tell me, if it’s not your ambition... The real purpose of these constitutional changes through a people’s initiative is really to perpetuate those who are in power,” he stressed.