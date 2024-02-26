RC Makati’s Best of Broadway and the Classics: A tour de force of a show

Romantic music and songs from the best of musical theatre and film filled the halls of The Fifth at Rockwell in Makati on 2 February, setting the stage for a delightful evening of brilliant music.

Co-organized by RC Makati and RC Makati Premier District, the fundraising concert was a celebration of love, nostalgia, and the enduring allure of Broadway and classical tunes, all with a touch of philanthropy.

Visionary

At the helm of this musical extravaganza was RC Makati stalwart, past president Eddie Yap, the visionary behind the concert who developed the concept, production design and direction.

With his unwavering commitment to philanthropy, PP Eddie generously served as the producer on a pro bono basis, showcasing his expertise and passion for music.

His dedication was evident in the meticulously curated repertoire which provided concertgoers with a musical experience like no other.

The evening began with cocktails, setting the stage for what was to come — a mesmerizing showcase of musical talent and artistic excellence. As attendees made their way to the main hall of The Fifth of Rockwell, they were greeted by a stunning LED wall, serving as a brilliant graphic backdrop to the enchanting atmosphere of the evening.

It wouldn’t be a Rotary affair without speeches, and this event was no exception. Presidents JM Yupangco and Bing Matoto, representing RC Makati Premier District and RC Makati respectively, delivered inspiring messages. PP Raissa Hechanova-Posadas, the over-all lead, and concert producer PP Eddie Yap, added a personal touch to the evening by dedicating the concert to his long-time friend and mentor — the late Past Rotary International Director Paing Hechanova and past president of Rotary Club of Makati — and expressing his appreciation for the designation of the Sisters of Mary schools for the less privileged as among the beneficiaries.

Phantom Overture

The concert began with the Manila Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of conductor Marlon Chen, setting the mood with a stirring rendition of the “Phantom Overture” from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic Broadway musical.

Soprano-songwriter Lara Maigue took the stage next, captivating the audience with her soulful rendition of “Love Never Dies,” from the Andrew Lloyd Webber masterpiece of a sequel to Phantom of the Opera.

Baritone Byeong In Park then took the audience on a journey to Vasco Nuñez de Balboa’s magical “Mar del Sur”with his masterful performance of “Some Enchanted Evening” from the Broadway classic “South Pacific.”

The evening continued with a breathtaking collaboration with Byeong In Park joined by Nomher Nival, Sherwin Sazon, and Gian Magdangal doing a mesmerizing rendition of “Nella Fantasia” from the 1986 film “The Mission.”

Shiela V. Martinez then took the spotlight, showcasing her exceptional theatrical performance skills with an emotive performance of “As If We Never Said Goodbye,” another masterpiece from Andrew Lloyd Webber, this time from “Sunset Boulevard.”

Nostalgic return

The evening took a nostalgic turn with a performance of the 90s classic “My Heart Will Go On” from the movie “Titanic.” Accompanying this heartfelt performance was a mesmerizing romantic tango by the internationally acclaimed elegant dancing duo, Jang and Jen Lopez.

The next performance transported the audience to the streets of New York with the mid-50s classic “West Side Story.” Magdangal performed “Maria,” while, Maigue followed with “Tonight,” delivering captivating performances that showcased their versatile vocal range and expressive delivery, bringing the timeless melodies of this Broadway classic to life on stage.

Magdangal and Maigue then joined forces for a duet of “The Last Night of the World” from “Miss Saigon.”

Maigue returned to the stage for her rendition of “I Dreamed a Dream” from “Les Misérables,” delivering a poignant performance that showcased her vocal prowess and emotional depth. The Manila Symphony Orchestra followed with a stirring rendition of “Cinema Paradiso,” captivating the audience with its soaring melodies and lush orchestration.

Grand ensemble

The evening continued with a grand ensemble performance of “The Phantom of the Opera,” featuring Maigue, Magdangal, Nival, Byeong and Sazon.

Maigue returned to the spotlight with black shorts to conclude the first part of the evening with her sensual yet tastefully executed performance of “All That Jazz” from “Chicago.” Her energetic and captivating rendition left the audience eagerly anticipating the second part of the concert, promising more musical delights to come.

The second part of the concert was a change in format, with PP Yap providing context with insightful historical annotations that, according to many, enhanced their appreciation of each performance.

Pianist Rudolf P. Golez, who took lessons at the renowned Julliard School in New York, mesmerized the audience with his virtuoso performances of “Warsaw Concerto,” “Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini” more popularly known as Somewhere in Time from the eponymous movie and “Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2,” showcasing his exceptional skill and musicality.

All these piano pieces had romantic themes. Warsaw Concerto, composed by British Richard Addinsell for the 1940s film Dangerous Moonlight, was inspired by Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto no. 2 which is widely described as the greatest piano concerto ever written. Both spurred popular song adaptations, The World Outside and Full Moon and Empty Arms, respectively.

The next performances were from the Broadway musical “Camelot,” with Siazon performing “Camelot” and Magdangal delivering a captivating rendition of “If Ever I Would Leave You.”

A world at peace

Those performances followed PP Yap’s reference to the association of President John F. Kennedy to King Arthur’s Camelot for his dream of a world at peace, where all men are equal and imbued with chivalry. He alluded to then President Kennedy facing his biggest challenge 60 years ago when the Cuban missile crisis brought the world on the brink of nuclear conflagration until Kennedy adroitly managed to see both the US and Russia pulling back from mutual destruction. Following this harrowing experience, Kennedy delivered Peace for All Time, his historical call for peace in his 1963 commencement adress at the American University in Washington D.C.. Soviet premier Nikita Khrushchev was so moved by that speech by JFK that he agreed to sign the first ever nuclear test ban treaty with the US. JFK laid the seed but didn’t live to see the signing of the treaty as he was assassinated on 22 November 1963, PP Yap concluded.

At that juncture, Rachel Gerodias took the stage for the first time, showcasing her three decades of experience with a duet with Byeong on their rendition of “Lippen Schweigen” from “The Merry Widow.” PP Yap described this performance as depicting a persistent, yet bashful, suitor, adding depth to the musical narrative of the evening where he mentioned that the late Paing Hechanova to whom he dedicated this concert production, participated in the play in Iloilo when he was a high school student.

The best for last

The concert saved the best for last with a tribute to Giacomo Puccini, one of the most celebrated Italian composers of his generation, in commemoration of his centennial death anniversary.

The tribute opened with “Dovunque al mondo,” or Everywhere in the World by the MSO. PP Yap narrated that the Star-Spangled Banner anthem as the theme provides context of an America as ascendant world power with a sailor in each port, leading to the tragic story of Madame Butterfly, the opera adapted as Miss Saigon in Broadway.

Gerodias followed with her emotive rendition of “Un Bel di vedremo,” a hopeful longing for the return of her American husband with a toddler as the son beside her.

The tribute to Puccini was concluded with “Mi Chiamano Mimi” and “O Soave Fanciulla” from “La Boheme,” showcasing the timeless beauty and emotional depth of Puccini’s compositions with the latter considered as the most romantic duet in opera.

The show ended with an ensemble performance of “Masquerade” from ”The Phantom of the Opera,” with gentlemen performers in tuxedo and the ladies in opulent ball gowns all wearing masked in keeping with the Carnivale theme of the dance.

‘MORE!’

The audience’s clamor for “MORE!” resulted in an ensemble rendition of the widely popular aria Nessun Dorma from the opera Turandot. Each singer took turns with their assigned verse, before tenor Nomher Nival concluded by extending “Vincero” until he hit the high C in the crescendo that brought the audience to their feet, rocking the concert hall with thunderous applause and a standing ovation for the performers that was a fitting conclusion to rapturous night of musician brilliance.

The recent show’s Immense success was made possible by a dedicated team behind the scenes: PP Eddie Yap, as executive director handled ticket sales, ensured a packed house for the performance; overall chair, PP Raissa Hechanova-Posadas, provided strong and tireless leadership, while PP Louie Aseoche secured crucial partnerships apart from handling legal and securing some sponsorships.

Pres. JM Yupangco and PP Rina Lopez got major sponsorships for the event as well, but the venue at The Fifth would not have been secured — and for a hefty discount at that — were it not for PP Rina who persuaded First Philippine Holdings Corporation Chairman and CEO, Federico “Piki” Lopez and Rockwell Land Corporation Chairman and CEO Nestor “Tong” Padilla to extend concessional rates for this philanthropic event.

Dir. Rachel Kelly Davis led the ticket sales team, while RC Makati Chief of Staff Ron Dotaro, Angie Falceso, and Ivy Santos worked at the trenches and behind the scenes to ensure seamless logistics that evening.

Generous sponsors

The recent event was a resounding achievement, thanks to the unwavering support of our generous sponsors. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our Venue Partner, Hotel Sponsor, and Platinum Sponsor, Rockwell Land, whose support provided us with a remarkable venue and accommodations for the event, and our other Platinum Sponsors, First Philippine Holdings, Hy-Land Realty & Development Corporation, whose generous support helped make this event possible. Gold Sponsor Standard Insurance, Music Equipment Sponsor Yupangco Music Corporation, and Silver Sponsors Universal Leaf Philippines Inc. and Raissa Hechanova-Posadas. Bronze Sponsors — All Asian Countertrade, Balibago Waterworks/Balipure, Figaro, Integrated Computer Systems Inc., MB Cargo Ventures Inc., Premium Wine Exchange, and Shakey’s — for their generous support.

The charity concert raised significant funds to benefit indigent students of Sisters of Mary School and to support various charitable projects.

The proceeds will help provide education and holistic development for underprivileged children, support healthcare initiatives like the Mobile Clinic for Cancer and TB Screening, improve educational outcomes through Early Literacy and Numeracy programs, uplift communities through Community Development projects like the Siargao Housing Project, and empower students with technical skills through the Dualtech Scholars program.

The event’s success was a clear reflection of community generosity and is certain to make a meaningful impact in the lives of the beneficiaries.