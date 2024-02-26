Public hospital to rise in Tandang Sora

A seven-story public hospital will soon rise in Tandang Sora, a Quezon City alderman said Monday.

Sixth District Councilor Emmanuel "Banjo" A. Pilar, who introduced the ordinance establishing the Tandang Sora Hospital and Medical Center, said the P500 million infrastructure project was a campaign promise fulfilled by Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte and Congresswoman Marivic Co-Pilar.

The TSHMC, according to Pilar, will be located along Tandang Sora Avenue in Barangay Tandang Sora in Quezon City.

"For the first time we will have a public hospital in District 6," Pilar declared.

Co-Pilar initially filed House Bill 8694 the House of Representatives version of "An Act Establishing the Tandang Sora Hospital and Medical Center and Appropriating Funds Therefore."

Belmonte and other officials selected the appropriate location for the hospital and handled the acquisition of the property.

Pilar said the construction of the project is now on going with a timeline of two years of completion.

He added that the establishment of the new hospital will be complemented with the hiring of highly skilled medical, administrative and other personnel.