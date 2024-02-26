Meralco boosts infrastructure support for GT Capital's township projects

Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Company (Meralco) has reinforced its commitment to support GT Capital Holdings Inc. through timely energization of its township projects under the Federal Land Communities product line.

Currently, Meralco has completed one substation project for Federal Land Inc.’s master-planned community Met Park in Pasay, and four more under development for The Observatory in Mandaluyong, Riverpark in General Trias, Cavite, Meadowcrest in Biñan, Laguna and an upcoming township consolidation in Marikina.

These substations will ensure that the power supply in the township and its adjacent communities is adequate, reliable, flexible, and efficient for its existing and future developments. Meralco also discussed how they can support GT Capital’s energy efficiency and sustainability goals through energy management, solar, and EV solutions.

In the photo are (L-R) Federal Land Inc. Technical Execution Group Head Alvin Ty, Federal Land NRE Global Vice Chairman Yusuke Hirano, Federal Land Inc. President and Chief Operating Officer William Thomas Mirasol, GT Capital Holdings Vice Chairman, and Federal Land Inc. Chairman Alfred Ty, Meralco Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ronnie Aperocho, GT Capital Holdings Chairman Francisco Sebastian, Meralco Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Ferdinand Geluz, and Meralco First Vice President and Head of Customer Retail Services Charina Padua.