Mariel: ‘Twas Vit. C, not gluta

Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla on Sunday claimed that she received an intravenous Vitamin C drip, not glutathione, at the office of her husband, Senator Robin Padilla, in the Senate.

In a statement posted on her husband’s Facebook page, Rodriguez-Padilla explained that she was in the Senate when she underwent the treatment to support the approval of the Eddie Garcia bill.

“I was at the Senate to show support for my husband’s bill. Despite my busy schedule as a wife, mother, and online seller, I wanted to be there with him since his work is very important to him,” she said.

“To clarify, I received a Vitamin C Drip, not Glutathione, under the medical supervision of a professional nurse. Having mentioned this, my intent was just to inspire others that even amidst various activities or wherever they are, they can still prioritize their health by taking vitamins,” she added.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Rodriguez-Padilla shared photos of her having an IV drip session at her husband’s office in the Senate.

The social media post earned the ire of netizens.

Rodriguez-Padilla apologized to those affected by her actions, stressing that she did not intend to malign the integrity of the Senate.

“It was never my intention to malign nor undermine the integrity and dignity of the Senate,” she said.

“I want to extend my sincerest apologies to all concerned, including the members and staff of the Senate and the public. We uphold the Senate’s dignity and integrity,”