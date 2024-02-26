Las Piñas provides aid to fire victims in Barangay Pilar

Las Piñas City Vice Mayor April Aguilar headed a group of volunteers and city officials in addressing a recent fire incident in Barangay Pilar, providing necessary assistance such as hygiene kits, dignity kits, sleeping kits, and food packs to the affected individuals.

Aguilar stressed that it is the local government’s goal to ensure that every affected family receives the support they need to overcome this challenging time and that the distribution of aid is just the first step in a comprehensive plan to help the fire victims.

As the community begins to rebuild, the efforts of Aguilar and her team have laid the foundation for recovery and highlighted the significance of preparedness and community support in mitigating the impacts of such disasters.

The incident has further strengthened the resolve of Las Piñas City to enhance its safety measures and ensure the well-being of all its residents.