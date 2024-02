LATEST

Kim Won Shik arrives in Manila

LOOK: Korean actor Kim Won Shik arrives in the country today, 26 February 2024, at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 via Asian Airlines flight OZ701 from Incheon. Kim arrived in Manila for his upcoming Philippine romantic comedy television series โ€œWhat's Wrong with Secretary Kim," which is loosely based on the 2018 South Korean drama series of the same title. It is set to premiere on 20 March 2024, on Viu. | via ANTHONY CHING