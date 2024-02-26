Drum break

Bizarre injuries happen. Floridian Leanne Marley received a pair of black ankle boots from her mom in December. The footwear bought from the Chinese online store Temu for only $12 did not fit Suellen Taylor so she gave it to her daughter.

In the three times Marley wore the shoes, she felt something sticking to the side of her foot. She ignored it, thinking it was a sticker or tag.

The last time she wore the shoes on 19 December, the side of her right foot was sliced, spilling blood in the boot. A “razor sharp” eyelet inside the shoe caused the long gash that stretched from her toes to her ankle, the New York Post reported.

The horrific cut needed 14 stitches to close. Aside from costing her more than $2,000 for the medical emergency, the wound sidelined her for two weeks and left her with a scar that now affects how she stands, according to NYP.

Marley could only complain to Temu as a refund for the cheap shoes wouldn’t cover her expenses. The sale of the shoe online was temporarily suspended as Temu investigated the incident.

Meanwhile, Filipino actor Mike Tan didn’t realize he had been injured until he consulted a doctor.

In a recent interview with “Kapuso Online Exclusive,” the cast member of primetime series “Love. Die. Repeat” was asked which actor had the strongest slap. His answer: Maxene Magalona.

It was in 2012 that the two were cast in the Kapuso drama series “Faithfully” and they did a slapping scene, Tan recalled, according to KOE. After the taping, Mike could not hear clearly, so he consulted an ear specialist.

In the examination of Tan’s inner ear, the doctor found the problem. His eardrum had a hole that was apparently caused by the hard slap of Magalona.

Tan did not tell the actress about his ear injury until they were both cast again in another TV series, “Basang Sisiw.”

Magalona and Tan were to do another slapping scene, so he asked her to slap him gently. Explaining why, he alluded to their previous slapping scene that broke his eardrum, shocking the actress.

Magalona belatedly apologized for her hard slap.