DPWH completes slope protection in Pangasinan

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Monday said it has completed its slope protection works to address flooding woes along the Songkoy Section of the Ingalera River, in Calasiao, Pangasinan.

DPWH Region I Director Ronnel Tan said that the completion of the 338-meter slope protection in Barangay Songkoy ensures the well-being and security of the residents living near the Ingalera River.

“The series of slope protections completed along the Ingalera River is essential for disaster risk reduction, environmental conservation and the overall safety of the communities,” said Tan.

The P48.9 million flood mitigation implemented by DPWH Pangasinan 4th Sur District Engineering Office began construction in February 2023 and was completed in November 2023.

With the completion of the project, residents can now enjoy a greater sense of security, knowing that their homes, farmlands and properties are protected against the risks brought about by the proximity of the river to their community.