DND welcomes French Senate delegation's support for Phl's WPS position

The Department of National Defense on Monday said it welcomes France’s support to the country’s position on the challenges concerning the West Philippine Sea.

This came after the French Senate delegation from the France-Southeast Asia Inter-parliamentary Friendship Group, visited Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. at the DND headquarters last week.

During their meeting, the Philippine and French officials tackled developments in the Indo-Pacific region along with the similarities and interconnectedness of the region's situation in Europe.

They also underscored the importance of respect for the rule of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea or UNCLOS.

DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said both sides have likewise discussed the challenges and opportunities for archipelagic and island states, especially as security threats are compounded by environmental changes brought about by climate change.

The Philippine and French officials also mutually recognized the close link of their countries in terms of energy, food, health, and other aspects of national security with defense cooperation.

“Beyond defense capability and industry development, Secretary Teodoro also highlighted greenfield opportunities for broader cooperation between the Philippines and France, including in the development and mariculture sectors,” Andolong said.

Andolong said Teodoro reaffirmed his keenness to further boost bilateral defense and security cooperation between the Philippines and France.

“On increasing military engagements, the French delegation looked forward to visits by French assets alongside their participation in upcoming bilateral and multilateral missions in the region,” he added.

The French Senate delegation was composed of Fabien Genet, Vice-President of the Group; Patrice Joly, President of the Group for the Philippines; Jean-Jacques Lozach, Member of the Group; and Anne-Laure Saint-Dizier of the French Senate's Protocol and International Relations Department.

The officials were accompanied by French Ambassador Marie Fontanel and French Embassy Political Counsellor Thomas Rollet. The delegation’s trip to the Philippines came following the visit of French Minister for the Armed Forces, Sebastien Lecornu, to the country in December last year.