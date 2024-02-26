Carbon PH Coalition continues its education series on Sustainability

The Carbon PH Coalition, uniting top private companies committed to sustainable practices and Nature-Based Solutions (NBS) in the Philippines, re-convened last 12 February for its learning series-session.

Hosted by the United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Sustainable Interventions for Biodiversity, Oceans, and Landscapes (SIBOL) Project, the session deepened collaboration for a Low Carbon Economy.

Mon Isberto, SIBOL's Private Sector Engagement Advisor, stressed the importance of local policies in driving the country towards sustainability. While Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, Aboitiz Group's Chief Reputation and Sustainability Officer and Aboitiz Foundation President, highlighted the coalition's mission to foster knowledge sharing and investment exploration within the carbon market. She further emphasized the coalition’s dedication to sharing knowledge on NBS investments and advocating for policies conducive to environmental conservation.

“The coalition's role as a catalyst for collaboration and policy advocacy aims to drive meaningful change in sustainability practices. Their efforts are geared towards fostering partnerships, influencing policies, and ultimately driving meaningful transformations towards a more sustainable future,” Hontiveros-Malvar said.

The highlight of the session was the presentation of Dr. Neil Aldrin Mallari from the Center for Conservation Innovations Philippines (CCI PH). Dr. Mallari discussed the potential of SIBOL’s Post-Odette Green Recovery Program in Palawan, eliciting enthusiasm among participants as it presents a good example of the transformative impact of carbon credit generation. He also stressed important lessons in forest building and rewilding efforts, noting that they require time and science-based approaches to do them the right way.

Meanwhile, Tito Ilagan, SIBOL's esteemed Partnership Development Specialist, has unveiled plans for the imminent launch of investment packages aimed at supporting the restoration of damaged eco-sites in Palawan. Held on 15 February 2024 in Puerto Princesa City, the event marked a significant step in the Coalition's commitment to environmental sustainability and community resilience.

These initiatives underscore the Carbon PH Coalition's dedication to driving positive change and fostering a greener, more sustainable future. Companies eager to contribute to this noble cause and collaborate with the Coalition are encouraged to register and become part of the movement.