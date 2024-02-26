Calamity status of Oriental Mindoro town lifted

The Department of Social Welfare and Development on Monday, 26 February, joined the local government unit (LGU) of Pola in Oriental Mindoro in formally lifting the state of calamity following the massive oil spill caused by the sunken motor tanker, Princess Empress, last year.

In a message, DSWD Undersecretary for Disaster Response Management Group Diana Rose S. Cajipe underscored the importance of the concerted efforts among various stakeholders in addressing the effects of the oil spill on the lives and livelihood of residents living along the coast.

“The DSWD is one with your community and local government in overcoming this challenge. Our national government, local government, government employees, volunteers, and most importantly, our kababayans, have come together to address the damage caused by the oil spill," Cajipe said as she delivered the message of DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian during the ceremony.

The DRMG Undersecretary added, “this is not just a simple ceremony but a symbol of our strength, unity, and hope."

Cajipe also emphasized that the DSWD, through its ‘Angels in Red Vests’, immediately responded to the needs of the affected communities, especially of the fisherfolk, through the provision of various interventions.

“It is our honor at DSWD that each Angel in Red Vest can deliver assistance to you, accompanied by extra care and extra love for the affected family,"Cajipe said.

According to the DSWD official, more than P982.7 million worth of humanitarian aid was provided by the DSWD to over 42,500 families who were affected by the incident in the provinces of Oriental Mindoro, Batangas, Palawan, and Antique.

Aside from the series of distribution of family food packs (FFPs) to the affected families, the DSWD also extended cash aid through its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS), emergency cash transfer (ECT), and cash-for-work (CFW) programs.

“Through cash-for-work, communities have become our partners in finding ways to mitigate the effects of the oil spill while providing them with temporary income," Cajipe noted.

She reiterated the DSWD’s commitment to assist and support the affected population despite the lifting of the state of calamity in the municipality of Pola.

The state of calamity in Pola town was lifted a year after the MT Princess Empress sank near the coast of Naujan town on the morning of 28 February 2023.