Bringing community love at a town fiesta

Fiesta celebrations are special to Filipino hearts as they are an important cultural tradition deeply rooted in our historical heritage, religious beliefs, and communal values.

Townfolks from Silang, Cavite, showcased the community’s strong bond by joining hands in an activity that benefits everybody.

“Maganda talaga ang samahan ng mga Ka-panda at partner vendors dito sa Silang. Mayroon din kaming group chat kasama sila para mas madaling ayusin ang mga concerns sa mga orders,” said Ka-panda Rhy Reyes, wgi led delivery partners in colorful festivities and reaching out to partner vendors to adorn their motorcycles with the stores’ posters.

foodpanda logistics delivery partners from Silang, Cavite, displayed an inspiring image of camaraderie as they joined a motorcade to help promote local foodpanda vendors during the town’s fiesta celebration.

She continued, “Kinausap namin yung mga partner vendors na kung pwedeng mag-sabit ng tarpaulin ng tindahan nila sa mga motor namin para mas maraming Silangueños pa ang mag-order sa kanila at sa foodpanda.”

Every year, the fiesta of Silang celebrates the feast of Our Lady of Candelaria with a grand parade, street dancing, and various festivities. It’s also renowned for the strong solidarity among the townspeople, a spirit echoed by Ka-pandas through their close bond with local partner vendors.

Reyes emphasized the significance of such relationships, highlighting their positive impact on customer service for those using the app. “Lahat naman po kami dito ay nagha-hanapbuhay. Mas mapapadali kung maganda ang samahan at nagtutulungan kasi makikita yan ng mga customers na maganda ang serbisyo.”

He also added that Silang Mayor Kevin Amutan Anarna also supported their participation in the fiesta celebration. “Supportive talaga si Mayor sa aming mga delivery partners kaya natuwa rin sya na andun kami para sa motorcade.”

Ron Sanders, rider experience lead of foodpanda logistics Philippines, praised the Ka-pandas in Silang, Cavite, for their great idea. “We appreciate their enthusiasm in organizing the motorcade to promote local partner vendors. It’s truly inspiring to witness our Ka-pandas and foodpanda partner vendors working together harmoniously.”

“We’re thankful for their ongoing service to the community, and we’re looking forward to continuing this journey together,” Sanders concluded.