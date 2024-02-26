BFAR: Bajo de Masinloc an important marine resource to Phl

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources stressed on Monday that the Bajo de Masinloc, or Scarborough Shoal, which possesses a wealth of biodiversity, is an important traditional fishing ground for Filipino fishermen.

In a televised interview, a BFAR key official said that the area is an integral part of the Philippines’ marine ecosystem, especially since it has reefs where the fish lay eggs.

“Those reef fish are concentrated there. When we say reef fish, these are the fish that are on the rocks, on the reefs, like lapu-lapu and maya-maya. So, these are the high-value fish that our fishermen catch in Bajo de Masinloc,” said BFAR spokesperson Nazario Briguera.

“Aside from that, because it's a coral reef, it's a reef, so it's also where the fish lay their eggs and possibly where those fish larvae come from, which are then transported to other parts of the Philippine Ocean. So, that's how we appreciate Bajo de Masinloc as a marine resource for our country,” he continued.

Briguera said that Bajo de Masinloc is a traditional fishing ground for Filipino fishermen. He, however, noted that under international law, as a traditional fishing ground, only private fishermen can fish in the area.

“Under international law, as a traditional fishing ground, only private fishermen can fish there if they are foreigners, not those from the commercial [sector or] those from the government. And those are traditional fishermen, both Filipinos and foreigners. So, that's what our international law says about Bajo de Masinloc, a traditional fishing ground, but the right is only for private fishermen.”

BFAR reported Sunday that the number of Filipino fishermen in Bajo de Masinloc increased despite the continued acts of Chinese aggression in the zone.

Briguera said that the mission of BRP Datu Sanday has been completed and has already returned to our country’s port.

He said that the fuel resupply mission was successful, following reports of the Philippine vessel being blocked by Chinese ships on Thursday to prevent it from entering the area.

“The mission has been completed; they have returned to our mainland, and it was successful despite the challenges they faced again; it was able to provide 44,900 liters of diesel, 270 liters of drinking water, and 20 gallons of fresh water,” said Brigueral, noting that compared to earlier resupply missions, the number of Filipino fishing boats that have been extended with aid has climbed to 44 from 21.

“This is a good sign that means the number of our fishermen fishing there in Bajo de Masinloc has increased,” he said, citing that 40 tons of fish were harvested in the shoal.

Moreover, Briguera said that besides resupply missions on food and fuel, Filipino fishermen in the West Philippine Sea can expect more assistance from the government in the coming days, including the provision of post-harvest support and the distribution of bigger boats to fisherman associations and cooperatives.

“The BFAR project that we call Layag WPS [Livelihood Activities to Enhance Fisheries Yield and Economic Gains from the West Philippine Sea] has been rolling continuously. This [will] focus on providing support to our fishermen in the West Philippine Sea, and part of it is the distribution of bigger boats, our 6'2’ footer,” he said, citing that the agency is aiming to distribute 66 units of bigger boats nationwide.