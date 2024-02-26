All-Muslim prison doable, says Remulla

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said a proposal to create a separate prison for Muslim Filipinos is doable, given a budget allocation and other support from the government.

Several concerns and challenges regarding the idea floated by the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Muslim Affairs would have to be addressed first, according to Remulla.

“It can be done. The same way that we have courts that practice Sharia law. But it has to be discussed comprehensively,” Remulla said.

He said other religions may seek similar facilities for persons deprived of liberty affiliated with them.

“The moment we do this, other religions might ask for separate jail facilities. Just running our own jails now is hard enough,” Remulla said.

“Our budget is not always sufficient. It’s very difficult if you think about it,” he added.

Presidential Adviser on Muslim Affairs Almarim C. Tillah proposed a Muslim-only correctional facility to Bureau of Corrections Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. during their meeting last week.

Tillah said the initiative could significantly benefit Muslim PDLs, particularly with the preservation of Muslim culture inside the penal institutions.

He cited other advantages such as better prison management, and the protection and safety of PDLs by minimizing the risk of violence and conflict.

Muslim practices such as praying five times daily, the proper preparation and serving of halal meals, and fasting for one month and different meals during Ramadan would be better observed inside a Muslims only prison.

BuCor data showed there are 2,803 Muslim PDLs around the country.

Out of 2,803 Muslim PDLs, 1,039 are confined at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa, 661 at the Davao Prison and Penal Farm, 647 at the Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm, 207 at the Correctional Institution for Women, 135 at Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm, 87 at the San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm, and 27 in the Leyte Regional Prison.

Catapang said a total of 657 Muslim PDLs have been released under the current administration.