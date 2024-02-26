Acorda orders PNP to tighten store checks on police uniforms, insignia sales

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. will impose stricter monitoring of stores selling police uniforms and prescribed insignia amid incidents wherein criminals pretend to be part of the police ranks.

In a press conference at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Monday, Acorda stressed the need for the police organization to impose stricter monitoring of the uniform and insignia sales.

When the authorities reviewed closed circuit television camera footage concerning the robbery of a pawnshop in Koronadal City, South Cotabato on 21 February, Acorda said two of six suspects were seen wearing police athletic uniforms while conducting their criminal act.

“With this incident, I directed already aside from being a regular activity, (we will re-emphasize) that they should be strict in implementing this provision of the law and also we will be watchful of these stores,” Acorda lamented.

Acorda said the usurpation of authority and illegal use of uniform and insignia violate Articles 177 and 179 of the Revised Penal Code.

“There are provisions of the law that bans the wearing of PNP and military uniforms,” he added, noting that suspects will surely be facing charges.

“This will be aggravated especially if you wear these [police uniforms] while committing a crime. With regards to the penalty, its prison mayor, penalty of six years or more, and its use in committing a crime would be an aggravating circumstance,” Acorda stressed.

Meanwhile, Acorda said the PNP has already acquired leads on the culprits behind the robbery, including statements from witnesses.

“We have obtained statements from witnesses) identifying the suspects and we have some leads. Unfortunately, I cannot reveal it right now, that will help us better pursue leads so that the suspects will not be alarmed,” he added.