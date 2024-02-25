Youth empowerment thru education

"Ang kabataan ay ang pag-asa ng ating bayan (The youth is the hope of the Motherland)" is a well-known quote from our late national hero, Dr. Jose Rizal. Living up to this line today means empowering the current generation through quality education. As a member of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, it is one of my priorities to help promote and give Filipino children the proper education as early as their formative years to have an opportunity for a better future.

That is why when I was invited as a guest speaker at the Leaders’ Summit of the Panpacific University Founding Anniversary in Urdaneta City, Pangasinan on 22 February, I highlighted the importance of the knowledge and skills gained from the four corners of the classroom and how these can empower the youth to uplift the lives and overcome poverty. As a father, seeing our children strive in their studies is the best reward for any parent’s hard work to give our children a brighter tomorrow. That is why, aside from tokens given to attendees, I also offered scholarships for top students in the said university through the “Tulong Dunong” Program of the Commission on Higher Education.

We have pushed various measures to enhance the education sector. I co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 1359, known as the No Permit, No Exam Prohibition bill; SBN 1864, the Student Loan Payment Moratorium During Disasters and Emergencies bill; and SBN 1964, the “Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo” bill. Building upon the successes of Republic Act No. 10931 or the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, which was enacted during the term of former president Rodrigo Duterte, I also co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 1360, which proposes to broaden subsidies for tertiary education by amending the said Act.

There is also a need to promote the mental well-being of our students and educators, which is why I filed Senate Bill No. 1786, which seeks to mandate public higher education institutions (HEIs) to establish Mental Health Offices on their respective campuses. I have also co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 2200, or the proposed Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act.

By authoring and co-sponsoring RA 11470, we also facilitated the establishment of the National Academy of Sports, which offers dedicated sports education to gifted young athletes in the Philippines. As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, this is crucial in fostering youth discipline, teamwork, and physical well-being. My advice to the youth is to get into sports and stay away from drugs to keep healthy and fit.

I also advised the attendees of the importance of selfless and compassionate service. Being known as Mr. Malasakit, service to me is more than just doing good deeds. True service means putting others ahead of yourself and recognizing that what we can do has a ripple effect, inspiring others to take action. That is why I continue to go to communities to help those in need.

Together, let us continue to help and serve those who need government attention to the best of our abilities to provide our children with a better and brighter future.