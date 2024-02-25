Worst-case dry spell warned

Filipinos must prepare for the worst in terms of the intensity of the El Niño episode after the extreme Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration or PAGASA forecast.

The Climate Change Commission, or CCC, is now urging the public to take proactive measures, mainly through water conservation.

PAGASA has warned of an intense El Niño activity starting this month, while most global climate models foresee the phenomenon to persist until May.

The weather bureau announced the possibility of an increase in the number of provinces affected by the El Niño phenomenon. From 41 areas that experienced adverse effects in January, the number is projected to reach 51 by the end of this month.

According to PAGASA, according to state meteorologists, Metro Manila and 23 other provinces may experience drought by the end of the month. These provinces are Abra, Apayao, Aurora, Bataan, Benguet, Cagayan, Cavite, Ifugao, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Isabela, Kalinga, La Union, Mountain Province, Negros Occidental, Nueva Ecija, Nueva Vizcaya, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Pangasinan, Quirino, Rizal and Zambales.

CCC has outlined steps to minimize the impact of the weather phenomena.

It advised insulating homes. It said proper insulation is crucial to keep homes cool without using energy-consuming air conditioning.

Roofs, walls, and windows should be checked to ensure they are insulated against heat.

Employ natural cooling methods that are both sustainable and culturally significant.

Place plants strategically in the home to reduce heat absorption, provide shade, and improve air quality.

People should stay hydrated as a precaution against extreme heat. “Drink plenty of water, and prepare homemade electrolyte solutions using salt, citrus fruits, and other easily accessible ingredients to replenish essential minerals and electrolytes that are lost from perspiration,” CCC indicated.

CCC also advised the harvesting of rainwater. Rain barrels, gutters, and filters can collect and store rainwater effectively.

Recycling water from washing machines and showers, using a bucket instead of a hose when washing vehicles, and fixing plumbing leaks promptly.

Find alternative water sources. Find out if there are alternative water sources in your area, such as community wells or springs. Work collectively to ensure they remain sustainable while maintaining cleanliness.

In cooperation with other national government agencies, the CCC has developed policies and strategies that will prepare the nation for climate change impacts and disasters. These include:

The National Climate Change Action Plan outlines strategies for resilience to climate change impacts, including El Niño. It calls for improved water resource management, early warning systems, and climate-smart agriculture practices.

The Local Climate Change Action Plans. Developed by local governments, the LCCAPs provide site-specific adaptation measures tailored to local risks and vulnerabilities. Integrating El Niño preparedness into LCCAPs ensures targeted and effective action.