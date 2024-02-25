METRO

QC sting ops yield P374K shabu

QC sting ops yield P374K shabu

Two individuals believed to be drug peddlers were nabbed by operatives of the Quezon City Police District in separate buy-bust operations over the weekend, confiscating a total of P374,000 worth of suspected shabu.

First to be netted by the QCPD Batasan Police Station 6 under P/Lt. Col. Jerry Castillo was Joel Sumagaysay, a resident of Commonwealth in Quezon City during a sting Saturday night at Boluva Street, corner IBP Road.

A police officer posing as a buyer managed to procure suspected shabu worth P500 from Sumagaysay. The suspect yielded 30 grams of suspected shabu valued at P204,000, a black coin purse, a cellular phone and the buy-bust money used in the operation.

Meantime, a certain Justin Igos — a resident of Barangay 155, Bagong Barrio in Caloocan City — was apprehended by personnel from the QCPD Novaliches Police Station 4 along Barangay Nova Proper in Novaliches when a concerned citizen tipped-off the illegal activity of the suspect.

A buy-bust operation was carried out that led to his arrest as he yielded 25 grams of suspected shabu valued at P170,000, a black bubble wrap, a driver’s license, a cellular phone, one Honda Click motorcycle and the buy-bust money.

Both suspects will be charged with violations of RA 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

Related Stories

No stories found.

Subscribe to Our Newspaper

logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph