QC sting ops yield P374K shabu

Two individuals believed to be drug peddlers were nabbed by operatives of the Quezon City Police District in separate buy-bust operations over the weekend, confiscating a total of P374,000 worth of suspected shabu.

First to be netted by the QCPD Batasan Police Station 6 under P/Lt. Col. Jerry Castillo was Joel Sumagaysay, a resident of Commonwealth in Quezon City during a sting Saturday night at Boluva Street, corner IBP Road.

A police officer posing as a buyer managed to procure suspected shabu worth P500 from Sumagaysay. The suspect yielded 30 grams of suspected shabu valued at P204,000, a black coin purse, a cellular phone and the buy-bust money used in the operation.

Meantime, a certain Justin Igos — a resident of Barangay 155, Bagong Barrio in Caloocan City — was apprehended by personnel from the QCPD Novaliches Police Station 4 along Barangay Nova Proper in Novaliches when a concerned citizen tipped-off the illegal activity of the suspect.

A buy-bust operation was carried out that led to his arrest as he yielded 25 grams of suspected shabu valued at P170,000, a black bubble wrap, a driver’s license, a cellular phone, one Honda Click motorcycle and the buy-bust money.

Both suspects will be charged with violations of RA 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.