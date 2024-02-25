PBBM takes action to strengthen Phl anti-doping efforts

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed pertinent agencies to assist in fortifying the Philippine National Anti-Doping Organization to guarantee that the nation complies with the World Anti-Doping Code, the Presidential Communications Office said on Sunday.

In a Facebook post, PCO said Marcos issued the command last Friday during his meeting with Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Richard E. Bachmann and Executive Director Paulo Francisco Tatad in Malacañang.

For context, the Philippines is in danger of losing its eligibility to compete in international sports due to its noncompliance with several crucial World Anti-Doping Agency regulations, and the matter has already reached the Court of Arbitration for Sport for resolution.

In a separate statement, PCO said Marcos Jr. is willing to fulfill the request of the PHI-NADO to hire more people to help it carry out its anti-doping actions more effectively.

PHI-NADO is the Philippine Sports Commission-approved anti-doping group.

House Bill No. 7927, which was filed in May 2023, called for the creation of the PHI-NADO and made it part of the PSC. The plan is still being looked at by the Committee on Youth and Sports Development in the House.

“We need to be independent in terms of operational decisions and activities as provided by the World Anti-Doping Code [Article] 20.5.1 granted to the NADOs, without limitation by prohibiting any involvement in operational decision or activities, at the same time involved in management or operations of the federations, the major event organizations, the national olympic committee, the national paralympic committee, government departments with responsibility for sports as well. So, operational independence from the said entities,” Tatad said.

This would entail the creation of plantilla positions for the PHI-NADO and the allocation of a separate budget. For 2024, the PHI-NADO has an estimated budget requirement of PhP40.87 million for its operational expenses.

In the same meeting, DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said PHI-NADO may utilize the funds under the PSC while waiting on their request.

“In the meantime, you can work already for the additional positions under PSC just for transition while waiting for the Executive Order,” she said.