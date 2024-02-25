PBBM: Jeepney modernization not replacement for iconic jeeps

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday said the ongoing jeepney modernization program is not about phasing out the iconic Filipino vehicle but rather upgrading it for a more sustainable and efficient future.

Responding to public anxieties about the program through Vlog No. 255 posted on his YouTube Channel, Marcos Jr. underscored the potential benefits of transitioning to electric jeepneys, including lower operational costs for drivers and reduced environmental impact.

"We are not replacing our jeepney. We are just modernizing it," Marcos Jr. said.

"When we (shift from traditional to electric jeepneys), our drivers will earn more because the cost per kilometer of these newly modernized electric jeepneys is lower," Marcos Jr. explained, aiming to alleviate concerns about driver livelihood.

Furthermore, he emphasized the program's alignment with the country's climate change initiatives, stating, "We are not adding to pollution, and here in the Philippines, we are doing everything we can to address the problem of climate change."

The goal of the PUV Modernization Program is to substitute conventional jeepneys with vehicles equipped with engines meeting at least Euro 4 standards, thereby reducing pollution and phasing out units that do not meet the roadworthiness criteria set by the Land Transportation Office.

The first step of the modernization program involves consolidating individual PUV franchises into cooperatives or corporations. This is intended to transfer the responsibility of obtaining modernized units from operators to the transportation entity.

Last January, Marcos Jr. approved Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista's proposal to extend the deadline to 30 April 2024 for unconsolidated jeepneys to either join transportation cooperatives or establish corporations.

Marcos tells Pinoy drivers to be more responsible

In the same vlog, Marcos Jr. called for a broader cultural shift towards responsible road behavior beyond the physical modernization of vehicles.

"The New Filipino is disciplined in driving," Marcos Jr. said, urging Filipinos to adopt practices like giving way, respecting bike lanes, and following traffic laws.

The President condemned selfish driving habits like dropping passengers in unsafe locations, disrespecting designated lanes, and obstructing traffic. He emphasized, "Enough of those who are selfish on the road... We are a New Philippines now. Discipline should prevail."