Our Lady of Fatima set for canonical coronation

The local government of Valenuzela City announced that the city’s patron — the National Pilgrim Image of Our Lady of Fatima — has been canonically crowned by the Vatican as the 55th Marian image in the Philippines.

On Sunday, the sacred canonical coronation was presided over by Papal Nuncio to the Philippines, Most Reverend Charles John Brown, D.D at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Barangay Marulas.

Devotees, pilgrims, and parishioners gathered to venerate Our Lady of Fatima and to witness the Blessed Virgin Mary’s canonical coronation at the Parish of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima, Diocese of Malolos.

The event also serves as a milestone for Valenzuela — the home of the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima and in preparation for the canonical coronation, the Parish conducted activities in line with spiritual celebration.

Last 21 February, a Traslacion of the National Pilgrim Image to the Shrine of Mary, Queen of Peace or EDSA Shrine commenced followed by a Holy Mass.

During the Eucharistic Celebration, a reading of the Papal Decree took place; followed by the blessing of the rosary and crown before bestowing upon the image of Our Lady of Fatima, after which the Papal Nuncio joined by the archbishops and bishops signed the Act of Coronation.

A canonical coronation is an institutional act from the Pope through a Papal decree wherein an ornamental crown is bestowed upon a sacred image of Christ or the Virgin Mary to recognize that an image has imparted a significant contribution to the history of a certain locality; has garnered widespread devotion; and has manifested miracles upon the land.