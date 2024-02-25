Our Lady of Fatima canonically crowned in Valenzuela

AVE MARIA DE FATIMA! Another historical milestone unfolded for the City of Valenzuela as the city’s patron, the National Pilgrim Image of Our Lady of Fatima, was canonically crowned by the Vatican as the 55th Marian image in the Philippines. The sacred canonical coronation was presided over by Papal Nuncio to the Philippines, Most Reverend Charles John Brown, D.D, and was held at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima, Barangay Marulas, on 25 February 2024.

Devotees, pilgrims, and parishioners have gathered to venerate Our Lady of Fatima and to witness the Blessed Virgin Mary’s canonical coronation at the Parish of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima, Diocese of Malolos. The beloved Virgin Mary of Fatima was now known as the 55th Marian image canonically crowned by the Vatican in the name of the Pope.

The momentous event marks the history of Valenzuela as the home of the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima. In preparation for the canonical coronation, the Parish conducted activities in line with spiritual celebration. Last 21 February, a Traslacion of the National Pilgrim Image to the Shrine of Mary, Queen of Peace (EDSA Shrine) occurred, followed by a Holy Mass.

The next day, 22 February, a solemn candlelight procession began from Tullahan Bridge to the National Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima. That day also marked the start of the Triduum Masses; solemn holy masses in preparation for the Canonical Coronation presided by the bishops and parishioners.

On the day of the coronation, the City of Valenzuela led by Mayor Wes Gatchalian, welcomed the Papal Nuncio to the Philippines, as the presider of the rites for Our Lady of Fatima’s canonical coronation and consecration of the Blessed Mother in a civic reception. Malolos Bishop Dennis C. Villarojo, D.D., Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula, Jr., D.D., and twelve other bishops and archbishops had also joined the consecration.

During the Eucharistic Celebration, a reading of the Papal Decree took place; followed by the blessing of the rosary and crown before bestowing upon the image of Our Lady of Fatima, after which the Papal Nuncio joined by the archbishops and bishops signed the Act of Coronation.

A canonical coronation is an institutional act from the Pope through a Papal decree wherein an ornamental crown is bestowed upon a sacred image of Christ or the Virgin Mary. This is to recognize that an image has imparted a significant contribution to the history of a certain locality; has garnered widespread devotion; and has manifested miracles upon the land. The crown symbolizes honor and glory, expressed in deep gratitude for the Blessed Virgin Mary’s divine intercession and compassion for the people.

Having arrived in the country in 1984, Our Lady of Fatima sparked devout faith amongst Filipinos as her image inspired and signified peace and hope in the nation. The well-beloved Virgin Mary of Fatima saw through several noteworthy events in the country, especially ones that shaped the history of the Philippines.

The Blessed Mother played a significant role in the EDSA People Power Revolution; her sacred image was at the forefront of the peaceful movement for revolution. The miracle in the EDSA Revolution was profoundly believed as a divine intercession from the Holy One.

It was in the year 1999 that the National Pilgrim Image of Our Lady of Fatima was formally turned over to the City of Valenzuela in a shrine dedicated to her image – the Pambansang Dambana ng Mahal na Birhen ng Fatima. In 2011, Our Lady of Fatima was declared as the Patroness of Valenzuela City under Ordinance No. 16, series of 2011.

The canonical coronation of the National Pilgrim Image of Our Lady of Fatima is celebrated not only by the City of Valenzuela but also by devotees from the whole country. This milestone shall inspire deeper faith and devotion amongst Filipinos, ultimately leading to a prayerful citizenry.

Viva la Virgen de Fatima!