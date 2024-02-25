Most wanted in Las Piñas nabbed

Police captured the number one most wanted in Las Piñas City last Friday in an anti-crime operation in Barangay Bubuyan, Calamba, Laguna.

The report showed elements of the Warrant and Subpoena Section of Las Piñas City police station successfully apprehending the topmost wanted person at the district level identified as alias Jake, 37 years old.

The arrest was executed based on a warrant of arrest issued by Presiding Judge Nerina C.N. Anastacio Mendinueto of Regional Trial Court Branch 199, Las Piñas City, dated 30 January 2024.

The warrant pertains to eight counts of rape, as docketed under CC No. 24-0104, 24-0105, 24-0106, 24-0107, 24-0108, 24-0109, 24-0110 and 24-0111. No bail was recommended

The arresting officers used an Alternative Recording Device during the operation in compliance with Supreme Court Resolution A.M. No. 21-06-08-SC (Rules on the Use of Body-Worn Camera in the Execution of Warrants).

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man listed as the number one most wanted person in the eastern part of Metro Manila was collared by the Pasig Police for alleged murder.

The accused, identified as alias Bebot, helper, and a resident of Barangay Pinangbubatan, Pasig City, was nabbed by joint personnel of Pasig City Police Station Intelligence Section and RMFB4A 404th A Maneuver Company in a manhunt operation Friday morning.

The accused was apprehended by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Rowena de Juan Quinagoran of Pasig City Regional Trial Court Branch 166 for the crime of murder with no bail recommended.

The operation was hatched after obtaining information from the intelligence network on the whereabouts of the accused.

The arrested accused is temporarily placed in the custodial facility of this station while waiting for the commitment order from the issuing court.